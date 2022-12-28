How Much Derek Carr Would Count Against Cap If Raiders Cut Him

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr for their final two games, a decision that puts the quarterback's future with the franchise in peril.

Las Vegas awarded Carr a three-year, $121.5 million extension in April that goes into place next season. However, the Raiders can back out this offseason without significant financial ramifications.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that the Raiders would incur a $5.625 million dead cap hit if trading or releasing Carr before the 2023 season. That's not a back-breaking amount that should deter them from making a move.

The Raiders can back out before Carr's $32.9 million base salary is fully guaranteed next year. That contract layout compels them to decide this offseason if they're committed to the 31-year-old.

Benching Carr appears to tip their hand. If they cut ties with Carr, it'll mark the first time in nearly a decade they open a season with a different player under center.

Carr has played all but two of 144 games since the Raiders drafted him in 2014. Per Yates, he's started the last 91 games, the longest streak for any quarterback with the same team.

That run will end when Jarrett Stidham starts Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.