How Much Joe Burrow Is Reportedly Charging For Autographs

Joe Burrow is about to achieve the rare trifecta of winning the Heisman Trophy, national championship and going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

But the former LSU quarterback is already capitalizing on the immense national profile he now has. According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Burrow has signed an autograph memorabilia and collectables deal that is charging a lot for his John Hancock.

Per Rovell’s report, the deal charges a whopping $400 for an LSU game football and $600 for a full-size helmet. The deal applies to both LSU signed items as well as any items for his new NFL team (most likely the Bengals).

It’s still a better deal than you might find online, though. As of writing, a Joe Burrow-autographed football costs over $300 on eBay, while a full-size helmet goes for upwards of $669.

JUST IN: @Fanatics has signed @Joe_Burrow10 to a multi-year exclusive autograph memorabilia and collectibles deal that includes both LSU signed items as well as items signed with the logo of his new NFL team. His auto on an LSU game football is $400, on full size helmet is $600. pic.twitter.com/wwHZ3Ig6WE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2020

Burrow’s senior year at LSU was one for the record books. He broke the FBS passing touchdown record with 60 of them – seven of which came against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Burrow also broke the single season records for yards, passing efficiency, contributed touchdowns, and points. And he did all of that en route to leading LSU to the greatest season in college football history.

He had a great run in college. But will it translate to the NFL?