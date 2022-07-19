How Much Money Baker Mayfield Lost With New Deal

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 30: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield was so desperate to get out of Cleveland he was willing to leave over $1 million of his contract behind.

Previously, Mayfield was guaranteed to make $19.9 million due to his fifth-year option.

However, his trade to the Carolina Panthers included several significant changes to his contract.

Now, he has $3.5 million in incentives to earn. Previously, that portion was guaranteed. To make matters worse, $1.1 million of his previously salary can't be earned back at all, according to Pro Football Talk.

"As a league source explained it to PFT, Mayfield actually would have made $19.9 million in guaranteed salary under his fifth-year option, not $18.8 million," writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "That amount also would have included a check in the amount of $1.1 million for the 17th game.

"By agreeing to a reduced salary based on a 17-game season, there will be no extra check for the 17th game. Which means that the $1.1 million is simply gone, for good."

Wow.

To be honest, the salary reduction may prove to be worth it if Mayfield revives his NFL career with the Panthers.

In a way, Mayfield is betting on himself. We'll find out later this year whether or not the risk was worth it.