How Much Money Kenny Golladay Is Reportedly Looking For In New Deal

Kenny Golladay is a hot commodity within the free-agent market right now. But as we’ve seen this past week, available receivers are having a tough time getting top-dollar contracts.

Golladay is reportedly looking for a new contract that will pay him $18.5 million per year, according to Mike Florio via Pro Football Talk. He’s going to have a tough time finding a team willing to pay as much. The Chicago Bears reportedly offered him a deal within the $11 to $12 million range and Golladay turned it down.

Golladay, like most other top free-agent receivers, would probably be better off taking a one-year deal and then going after a bigger deal during the 2022 off-season.

Unless a team is desperate, Kenny Golladay won’t be making $18.5 million this upcoming season. He might have to lower his price tag here in the next few days.

Golladay’s demands are also complicated considering he played in just five games last season after suffering a hip injury. Teams may be hesitant to sign him to a longterm deal.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Golladay sweepstakes play out here in the next few days.