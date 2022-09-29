How Much NFL Players Are Getting Paid For The Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Players selected to the Pro Bowl will no longer have to compete in an actual tackle football game, but can still earn a quick bonus for participating in new "Pro Bowl Games" format.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league and the NFLPA came to an agreement saying any player selected to the annual All-Star showcase will have to attend, barring injury or medical reasons.

Players on the winning squad will bag $84,000, while those on the losing team will take home $42,000 apiece.

In addition to a 7-on-7 flag football game, the "Pro Bowl Games" will consist of numerous skill challenges, including "Best Catch," dodgeball, "Thread the Needle," and quarterback drills.

The NFL announced the elimination of the traditional Pro Bowl earlier this week. The yearly game between the AFC and NFC had seen dwindling fan interest in recent years.

The 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game will be held Sunday, February 5 in Las Vegas.