How Much Super Bowl Commercials Cost This Year

49ers and Chiefs helmets in front of the Lombardi Trophy.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco is set to kick off in just a few days.

Those watching the game will cheer for either the Chiefs or the 49ers, but others watching the game aren’t there for either team.

No, some are just there for the commercials.

Each and every year, companies and brands come up with new commercials to show the national stage. It’s not a cheap move from the companies, as Super Bowl commercials are expensive to purchase and create.

However, when over 100 million people are watching, it’s worth it.

Those companies hoping to lure the national audience with their new spot will have to pay a pretty penny this time around.

Last year, a 30-second spot ran for $5.2 million. This year, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, those spots run for $5.6 million.

From the report:

More and more, Hollywood studios are migrating to the pregame and postgame shows, where an ad can cost half as much. This year, a 30-second spot airing during Super Bowl LIV carries a steep price tag of $5.6 million, up from $5.2 million last year.

We already know two companies, Doritos and Planters, have commercials in the works.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.


