Report: How Much Super Bowl Commercials Cost This Year

It’s no secret that people love watching commercials during the Super Bowl. Some of the most creative advertisements debut on that day because there’s such a large audience tuning in.

The downside for companies interested in airing an advertisement on the day of the Super Bowl is that it costs an awful lot.

According to Front Office Sports, multiple 30-second spots sold for $7 million. NBC Sports added that it officially sold out of its Super Bowl ad inventory.

Sports fans should expected to see a lot of new players when it comes to which companies dominate the ad space.

With ad rates up 20 percent since 2018, NBC announced that 40 percent of the Super Bowl’s advertisers are new.

TV ratings for the playoffs this year have been stellar. That bodes well for companies that dished out a lot of money to get a Super Bowl ad.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.