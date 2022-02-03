Report: How Much Super Bowl Commercials Cost This Year

The Spun

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals travel to Los Angeles five days before the Super Bowl. As the U.S. news agency AP reported on Tuesday, the surprise team of the playoffs plans to arrive in the West Coast metropolis on February 8 and prepare for the duel with the Los Angeles Rams on the grounds of the University of California (UCLA). Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It’s no secret that people love watching commercials during the Super Bowl. Some of the most creative advertisements debut on that day because there’s such a large audience tuning in.

The downside for companies interested in airing an advertisement on the day of the Super Bowl is that it costs an awful lot.

According to Front Office Sports, multiple 30-second spots sold for $7 million. NBC Sports added that it officially sold out of its Super Bowl ad inventory.

Sports fans should expected to see a lot of new players when it comes to which companies dominate the ad space.

With ad rates up 20 percent since 2018, NBC announced that 40 percent of the Super Bowl’s advertisers are new. 

TV ratings for the playoffs this year have been stellar. That bodes well for companies that dished out a lot of money to get a Super Bowl ad.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

