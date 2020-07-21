How Much The NFL Is Reportedly Spending On COVID-19 Tests

If professional sports are going to take place at all this year, leagues will need to have proper testing policies. In an effort to make sure their players are safe, the NFL will test its players every day for the first two weeks of training camp.

After the league conducts its first two weeks of testing, the positive rate will be examined to see if daily tests should continue. The positive rate needs to be under five percent for teams to test its players and staff every other day.

Regardless if teams will test every day or every other day, the NFL will have to spend a large chunk of change on COVID-19 tests for the upcoming season.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the NFL will spend $75 million on COVID-19 tests for the 2020 season. That’s a huge price to pay, but the league cannot properly function without testing.

Testing players constantly will allow the league to find out which players have the virus and need to quarantine from the rest of the team.

Training camp is currently set to begin on July 28. It’ll be fascinating to see how many players test positive for each team at the start of camp.

The NFL will not be embracing a bubble environment like the NBA or NHL, so there will be plenty of obstacles to overcome. It’s not impossible though due to the league’s commitment to testing.