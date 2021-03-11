The Spun

How Much The NFL Reportedly Made In Revenue In 2020

Given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all knew the NFL was going to lose a chunk of revenue during the 2020 season.

Now, thanks to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, we have a reported figure to gauge how much the league lost. According to Fischer, the shortfall is about $4 billion.

That’s a 25 percent downgrade from 2019, when the league bagged $16 billion in revenue.

“2020 had been projected to be a $16.5 billion season, but came in at around $12 billion, the source confirmed (all this subject to a union audit),” Fischer wrote.

Of course, these losses are a natural result of no preseason games and limited or no fan attendance around the league.

Some of that pain can be felt in the salary cap, which dropped from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021.

Fortunately for the NFL, while it can’t recoup its losses from this past season, we expect the league to have a huge jump in revenue this coming year.


