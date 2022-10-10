How Much The Panthers Still Have To Pay Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's never fun getting fired, but it helps when you don't have to worry about money.

And boy, does Matt Rhule not have to worry about money moving forward.

The Panthers officially announced Rhule's firing on Monday morning, parting ways with the former college coach less than three years into his tenure with the franchise.

Rhule was given a big-time contract from Panthers owner David Tepper. That contract is now coming back to bite the NFC South franchise.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers owe Rhule $40 million.

Rhule will be making close to $1 million/month for the next several years.

"Matt Rhule will make $834,000 a month for the next 48 months courtesy of the Carolina Panthers," Allan Bell tweeted.

Rhule could be on the verge of landing another job soon, too. He's been linked to some prominent college football gigs.