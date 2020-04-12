How NFL Teams Are Reportedly Viewing Jameis Winston

After five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston is a free agent. He hasn’t found a strong market for his services thus far.

Roughly four weeks into free agency, Winston is still unsigned. It is starting look like he may have to continue his career as a backup, at least to begin the 2020 season.

According to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, Winston is not looked at as a starting quarterback by evaluators and organizations around the league. Because of this, the onetime No.1 overall pick is going to have to be judicious about where he signs.

Miller says Winston is looking to sign with a team with a starting quarterback on shaky ground. If he doesn’t find one to his liking, he could opt to back up a star veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

If he chooses the latter option, Winston could hope that the ability to learn from one of the best in the business will help him down the line, even if it means not playing much next year.

Looking like Jameis will have to start off as a backup this year (via B/R’s @nfldraftscout) pic.twitter.com/gW8Bc69aoD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 12, 2020

Thus far in his career, Winston has shown the propensity to make ‘wow’ plays while also giving the ball away far too much.

Without question, he has NFL starting-caliber physical gifts. However, his decision-making and turnover touch is likely making teams wary.