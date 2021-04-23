Since the NFL Draft was completely virtual last season, fans weren’t able to see their favorite prospects embrace Roger Goodell on the stage. This year’s event, however, will be similar to what we’re accustomed to seeing.

Earlier this week, the NFL’s setup for the draft was revealed on social media. It’s taking place in a gigantic, open-air structure in Cleveland.

The NFL will have 13 prospects who are projected to come off the board on Day 1 in attendance next week. For those wondering if those prospects will be able to embrace Goodell on the stage when they hear their name called, the answer is yes.

During an NFL Draft conference call this Friday, one reporter asked if there will be “bro hugs” on the stage. The league said there’s no rule preventing on-site celebrations with Goodell, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, the NFL mentioned that the celebrations between Goodell and the prospects are brief moments anyway.

On an NFL Draft conference call, @BenVolin asks the question that matters: "Will there be bro hugs?" Answer: No rule preventing the players on site from celebrating however they'd like with Roger Goodell or whomever. Goodell is vaccinated and it's a brief moment. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 23, 2021

This means NFL fans should see Goodell hugging it out with Ja’Marr Chase, Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Zach Wilson and several others on Thursday night.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29 and runs through May 1. Coverage of the draft will be available on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network for all seven rounds.