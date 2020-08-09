How The NFL Reportedly ‘Privately’ Feels About The Season

The 2020 college football season appears to be on the brink of cancelation. Could that be a precursor to the 2020 NFL season following suit?

Not necessarily. Judging by the most recent reports, it looks like the NFL is going to plow ahead with their 2020 season.

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL remains quietly confident that the full season will be played. Florio says that teams believe if they can keep the number of COVID-19 infections down during training camp, it bodes well for the regular season. He noted that there were no new additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Florio also noted that the NFL is getting much better with testing. They recently implemented “point of care” testing, where teams can test players upon arriving at facilities and get results faster than shipping samples off to labs.

The NFL has taken a lot of criticism for not putting teams in a “bubble” ahead of the 2020 season. Leagues like the NBA, NHL, NWSL and MLS have successfully implemented bubbles with few-to-no new positive cases.

As we’ve seen with Major League Baseball, there can be severe consequences for leagues that don’t go into a bubble.

The 2020 NFL regular season starts on Thursday, September 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Time is running out for them to optimize playing conditions during the ongoing pandemic.

Will the NFL successfully play a full season, or will they be forced to cancel as so many other leagues have?