How Trey Lance Reacted To Jimmy Garoppolo News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the eyes of many around the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers created a messy conflict when restructuring Jimmy Garoppolo's contract to keep him this season.

However, Trey Lance doesn't appear to share those concerns.

On Tuesday, via NFL.com's Eric Edholm (h/t NESN), 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that "we have a starting quarterback as a backup" in Garoppolo. He said Lance was happy to learn that he'll remain teammates with the 30-year-old.

"When I told Trey that Jimmy's coming back, he said 'Awesome,'" Shanahan said. "There was no relationship to mend."

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports added more insight into Shanahan's description of Lance's reaction.

"Trey and Jimmy have a great relationship," Shanahan said. "Trey actually likes having Jimmy in the building. Trey was very grateful [for] how Jimmy was to him last year and we feel very strongly from the two people, that Jimmy will give that back to Trey this year."

Shanahan considers the team "fortunate" to keep Garoppolo and says there's "no way" his presence will harm the team.

"There aren't 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL," Shanahan said, "and we believe we have two of them."

Garoppolo reduced his 2022 base salary to $6.5 million this season, but he can earn up to $15.45 million when including incentives. The new deal also includes a no-trade clause and an assurance that the 49ers won't tag him next offseason.

The 49ers are clear that Garoppolo is returning to back up Lance, but chatter among fans and pundits could grow if the second-year starter struggles at all.

Lance and Shanahan don't sound too worried about that outside noise.