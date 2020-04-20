How You Can ‘Boo!’ Roger Goodell During The NFL Draft

There are many great traditions in the long history of the NFL Draft. Phone calls in the green room, blockbuster trades, putting on the cap and holding out the drafting team’s jersey, and many others.

However, one recent tradition has come to be just as important as any other: Booing commissioner Roger Goodell. Sadly, with the 2020 NFL Draft being conducted remotely and with no live audience, it seems like no one will be able to enjoy the time-honored tradition of giving Goodell a thumbs down on national television.

But thanks to one company, some lucky fans may get a chance to after all. On Monday, Bud Light announced that they are doing a fundraiser for the NFL’s Draft-a-thon where fans can deliver their boos to Goodell.

Bud Light wants people to record their boos and post them to Twitter with the hashtag #BooTheCommish. The company plans to deliver those boo videos to the draft, and will donate $1 for each boo they get up to $500,000.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

Roger Goodell is a controversial figure among NFL fans to be sure, hence the booing. Between his reactions to various on- and off-field controversies, the 2011 player lockout and the 2012 referee lockout, many NFL fans hate Goodell more than their least favorite NFL players.

For better or worse though, Goodell has overseen the league’s explosive growth for nearly 15 years. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

But if you want to boo him on national television, here’s your chance.