Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker

We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day.

Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia.

This does not sit well with Howard Stern.

The prominent radio host voiced his major "fear" with Walker and his possible election during a recent episode of his radio show.

“F---ing Herschel Walker. Holy f--k. They’re saying he’s gonna win in Georgia,” Stern said.

Stern believes a "Civil War" could start.

“There’s gonna be another Civil War,” Stern said. “I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how could the f--k you elect that guy? You gotta be outta your f---ing skull.”

Walker is currently polling pretty well in Georgia, though you never know what's going to happen until Election Day.

Tuesday will be interesting, that is for sure.