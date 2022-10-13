Ian Rapoport Has Important Update On Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins to win the game at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater is taking a noteworthy step toward returning to action.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will return to Thursday's practice "on a limited and non-contact basis." He still must clear the league's concussion protocol.

Starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with a head injury, Bridgewater was removed from Sunday's loss to the New York Jets after one pass.

Even if one or both of those quarterbacks are cleared, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Bridgewater may be eligible to play, a limited practice week has McDaniel leaning toward playing the seventh-round pick.

Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, but McDaniel said "with certainty" that he won't take the field this Sunday following his scary Week 4 injury.

The Dolphins were atop the NFL world after starting 3-0 with division wins over the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills and an epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. However, they have since dropped consecutive road games to the Cincinnati Bengals and Jets.

While Thompson will likely start in Week 6, the Dolphins could have Bridgewater and/or Tagovailoa available when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night.