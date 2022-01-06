Ian Rapoport Names 2 Coaches Who Will ‘Probably’ Land Jobs

With the 2021 regular season coming to a close, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has a major update on the upcoming coaching cycle.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday, Rapoport named two coaches who’ll probably receive a head coaching gig in the offseason.

The first coach Rapoport mentioned was Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I would say Doug Pederson probably has a good shot,” Rapoport said. “He won a Super Bowl. He’s also been out, and we’ve seen accomplished coaches who are out a year, like Mike McCarthy, basically spend a year talking to teams and start the process early.”

Rapoport also mentioned Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as a premier coaching candidate.

“I think Todd Bowles probably gets a job,” Rapoport added. “He’s a good candidate, his team is good. He probably should’ve gotten one last year.”

"I would say Doug Pederson & Todd Bowles are both probably Head Coaches in the NFL next year" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gPrZAwm2Vn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2022

As for assistant coaches who haven’t been a head coach before, Rapoport believes Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could land a marquee job in the offseason.

There are other candidates who have been linked to head coaching jobs over the past few weeks, such as Dennis Allen and Byron Leftwich.

It’ll be fascinating to see how this offseason plays out, that’s for sure.