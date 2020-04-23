Ian Rapoport Names 4 NFL Teams Interested In Trade Up

There’s almost always one NFL team that moves heaven and earth to trade up during the NFL Draft.

Ahead of tonight’s draft, though, there’s yet to be even one big trade affecting the top 12 picks. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport has his eyes on four teams that could trade up before all is said and done.

Taking to Twitter, Rapoport identified the New York Jets (11th overall), Atlanta Falcons (15th), New Orleans Saints (24th) and Green Bay Packers (30th) as teams that could move up. He paid particular attention to the Saints and Falcons, who have reputations for being aggressive on Draft Day.

The 2020 NFL Draft is very top-heavy with quarterbacks and offensive tackles. Any team worried that the one they want won’t be available past the top ten might be well-advised to make a move.

Among the teams who have made some noise about potentially moving up in tonight’s Draft: The #Falcons, the #Jets (presumably for a tackle), the #Saints, the #Packers. New Orleans and Atlanta are always among the most aggressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

Last year, there wasn’t a single trade until the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up from 20th to 10th to take linebacker Devin Bush. There were no other Draft Day trades until the 20s.

But with highly-touted quarterback prospects like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love all expected to go in the first round, it seems likely that someone will make a move in the top 10.

Who do you think will be the first team to make a big trade?