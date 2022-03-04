Ian Rapoport Names Current QB1 On NFL Teams’ Draft Boards

Malik Willis put on a show at the NFL Combine this Thursday, but he’s still not the No. 1 quarterback on every team’s draft board.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Kenny Pickett is the top-rated quarterback in this year’s class.

Rapoport explained why Pickett is viewed as the top quarterback during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“It seems like Kenny Pickett is probably the most NFL-ready and probably the quarterback that most guys think is the top prospect. Malik Willis had a really nice day yesterday. He’s really smart – scored a 32 on the Wonderlic and impressed teams in the interviews. But it seems like Kenny Pickett will be the first quarterback off the board for now.”

Willis was declared the big winner from Thursday’s quarterback drills. However, it wasn’t enough to surpass Pickett as the clear-cut favorite to come off the board first.

Of course, things could change in the coming weeks. The NFL Draft is still over a month away.

For now, it sounds like Pickett has a slight edge over Willis.