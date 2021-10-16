Important NFL Draft Figure Has Reportedly Passed Away

Without a man named Paul Salata, the NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” wouldn’t have ever been a thing. Unfortunately, the 94-year-old has reportedly passed away.

Salata had a long history in football. He played his college ball at USC and once even caught a touchdown pass in the Rose Bowl. He went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the All-America Football Conference in 1949. He landed in the NFL a year later and played for both the Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers before spending a few years playing football in Canada.

Salata’s biggest impact on the game of football came in 1976 when he created the NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant.” He created a trophy, threw a parade and hosted a number of Irrelevant Week festivities in honor of the last pick of each year’s NFL Draft.

“Paul Salata, the Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist who founded Irrelevant Week 45 years ago, died Saturday,” wrote Steve Fryer, via The Orange County Register.

“He was 94. His 95th birthday would have been Sunday. Salata had been in declining health for several years.”

We send the Salata family our very best at this difficult time.

Salata’s legacy will live on thanks to his tremendous contributions to the NFL Draft.