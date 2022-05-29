In Photos: Here's How Bill Belichick Met His Girlfriend

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, have been growing strong for several years now.

But how did the happy couple first meet?

According to a report from Fan Buzz, they met at a nightclub during a night out in Florida.

Back in 2007, a couple of years removed from a divorce with his ex-wife, Belichick and Holliday were at the same Florida night club one night. He was there just having a good time, and she was enjoying a girls night out. As the story goes, the two talked, and Belichick, being the sly guy he is, actually sent flowers to her the following day. “Thanks for the wonderful evening,” the card supposedly read.

The rest, of course, is history.

Bill and Linda have been dating for more than a decade.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully Bill and Linda are enjoying a special Memorial Day Weekend.