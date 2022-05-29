In Photos: How Brett Favre Reportedly Met His Wife

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brett Favre has been a happily married man for more than 25 years.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Deanna Favre, were married in 1996.

Brett and Deanna first met in high school in Mississippi.

“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” she told GuidePosts.

“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball. I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?'”

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06, 2016: Brett Favre (R), former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna pose with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Deanna really helped Brett during his career, especially with his pain killer battle.

“It is really amazing, as I think back, how well I played that year. That was an MVP year for me,” he told Sports Illustrated‘s Peter King of his 1995 MVP season. “But that year, when I woke up in the morning, my first thought was, ‘I gotta get more pills.’ I took 14 Vicodin, yes, one time. I was getting an hour or two of sleep many nights. Maybe 30 minutes of quality sleep. I was the MVP on a pain-pill buzz. The crazy thing was, I’m not a night owl. Without pills, I’d fall asleep at 9:30. But with pills, I could get so much done, I just figured, ‘This is awesome.’ Little did I know (fiancée and now wife) Deanna would be finding some of my pills and when she did, she’d flush them down the toilet.”

Hopefully Brett, Deanna and family are enjoying a nice Memorial Day Weekend.