In Photos: How Rob Gronkowski Met His Longtime Girlfriend

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: SI model Camille Kostek and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski speak onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Camille Kostek have been dating for several years.

The former New England Patriots tight end and the former NFL cheerleader actually met through work.

Rob and Camille, who used to be a Patriots cheerleader, met at a charity event during Thanksgiving week.

"Camille and I met during Thanksgiving week. Therefore, I am very thankful for the charity event we met at," Gronk told PEOPLE.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Camille Kostek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rob and Camille have been together for eight-plus years.

"We celebrate the anniversary annually every year throughout the whole Thanksgiving week, seeing our families and feasting on some delicious food," Gronk added. "During football season, it's a little bit more difficult to celebrate the wonderful occasion, so Thanksgiving makes it the perfect go-to celebration every time."

All the best to Rob and Camille moving forward.