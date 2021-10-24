In Photos: How Tony Romo Met His Wife, Candice

Tony Romo was a superstar quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but even he had to work hard to land a date with his future wife, Candice.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster had a pretty famous dating history as an NFL player.

Romo, who broke onto the scene in 2006, famously dated Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson, among other women.

Romo eventually settled down with television reporter Candice Crawford, whose brother, Chace, is a famous actor.

Tony and Candice got married in 2011. They have three children together. However, the relationship got off to a somewhat tricky start.

The former Cowboys quarterback revealed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that he kind of tricked his now-wife into going on a first date.

“I was like, ‘A bunch of us are going to a movie tonight if you want to join in,” Romo said in the March 2020 episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “‘I can come by, swing by, pick you up around seven if you want.’ She was like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK. Great.’ Sure enough, I show up 6:55 or something like that. She gets out, I’m like, ‘Ah, everyone dropped out. It’s just me and you.’”

Candice later admitted to Tony that she probably would’ve gone out with him regardless. Still, it’s a pretty funny story to look back on.

Tony and Candice live in Texas. The former NFL quarterback is still close with the sport he loves, as he works as a broadcaster for CBS.