In Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker has gone from football legend to controversial U.S. political figure pretty quickly.
The legendary Georgia Bulldogs star and former NFL running back is in a heated race for a U.S. Senate seat out of his home state. Walker and his opponent, Raphael Warnock, appear to be heading toward a runoff.
Neither Walker nor Warnock got 50 percent of the votes in the state, according to the election results on Wednesday.
Walker's campaign was marred with controversy, including allegations from former partners.
The former NFL running back was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman from 1983-2002.
She was featured in an anti-Walker campaign advertisement.
"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says.
Herschel and Cindy have one child together. They were married for nearly 20 years.
Cindy was given a protective order by the courts in 2005, three years after the divorce.
Walker has had several family members speak out against him during his campaign.
Of course, he has plenty of supporters, too.
The runoff is reportedly set to take place next month.