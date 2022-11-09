In Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Herschel Walker

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Herschel Walker has gone from football legend to controversial U.S. political figure pretty quickly.

The legendary Georgia Bulldogs star and former NFL running back is in a heated race for a U.S. Senate seat out of his home state. Walker and his opponent, Raphael Warnock, appear to be heading toward a runoff.

Neither Walker nor Warnock got 50 percent of the votes in the state, according to the election results on Wednesday.

Walker's campaign was marred with controversy, including allegations from former partners.

The former NFL running back was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman from 1983-2002.

She was featured in an anti-Walker campaign advertisement.

"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says.

Herschel and Cindy have one child together. They were married for nearly 20 years.

Herschel and Cindy Walker (Photo by David H. Wells/Corbis via Getty Images) David H. Wells/Getty Images

Cindy was given a protective order by the courts in 2005, three years after the divorce.

Walker has had several family members speak out against him during his campaign.

Of course, he has plenty of supporters, too.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The runoff is reportedly set to take place next month.