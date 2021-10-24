In Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Coach Bill Belichick

The 2021 NFL regular season has been an up-and-down one for the New England Patriots, but Bill Belichick’s team is looking to get back on track this weekend.

The Patriots, coming off an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, are hosting the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a pretty good day for New England so far. The Patriots are leading the Jets, 31-7, at halftime of Sunday’s game.

Patriots fans have had a lot to cheer about so far. That includes Linda Holliday, the longtime girlfriend of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Bill and Linda have been dating for several years. Surprisingly, the happy couple met at a nightclub (yes, Bill Belichick goes to nightclubs, apparently).

According to Fan Buzz, Belichick and Holliday met at a Florida nightclub:

Back in 2007, a couple of years removed from a divorce with his ex-wife, Belichick and Holliday were at the same Florida night club one night. He was there just having a good time, and she was enjoying a girls night out. As the story goes, the two talked, and Belichick, being the sly guy he is, actually sent flowers to her the following day. “Thanks for the wonderful evening,” the card supposedly read.

Well played, Bill. The happy couple has been dating ever since.

Belichick and Co. should be celebrating a win in a couple of hours.

The second half of the Patriots vs. Jets game can be seen on CBS.