Injured Chiefs Player Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Today

Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz got to view his star QB through a different lens this week.

The injured nine-year NFL lineman watched from the sideline as Patrick Mahomes put on yet another prolific offensive show. Schwartz took to Twitter to express his amazement in the young quarterback:

“He really does this stuff every week huh?”

He really does this stuff every week huh? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 8, 2020

The answer is yes.

Mahomes has thrown for 2,315 yards, 21 touchdowns and only one interception through eight games as Kansas City cruised to a 7-1 start.

The former MVP and defending Super Bowl champ has already set multiple mind-boggling records in his young career. Mahomes broke yet another astounding record this afternoon against the Panthers.

With four touchdown passes on the day, the talented QB becomes the fastest player to reach 100 touchdowns in NFL history. Mahomes now has a staggering 101 TDs in just his third full year in the league.

The Chiefs held off a late push from the Panthers and squeaked out a closely-contested 33-31 victory. Kansas City now moves to 8-1 on the year.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have a bye next weekend before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in a major AFC West game on Sunday, Nov. 22. That game will take place on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. E.T.