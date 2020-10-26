Injury Update For Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson

The MRI results for Seahawks running back Chris Carson came back on Monday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the starting running back has suffered a mid-foot strain and will be out on a week-to-week basis. Carson is expected to miss at least next week’s matchup with San Francisco.

The Seahawks didn’t get too much production from Carson in their thrilling overtime loss Sunday to the Cardinals. The fourth-year pro out of Oklahoma State only took 15 snaps before leaving the game with his foot injury. The Seahawks clearly missed the running back’s presence late in the game as they failed to convert some crucial short yardage situations on multiple occasions.

Source: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain. He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

Seattle would certainly benefit from having their starting back over the next three games as they face off against three solid teams in the 49ers, Bills and Rams.

But, if anyone can make up for a missing running back it’s Russell Wilson. The MVP front-runner led the Seahawks in rushing Monday night with 84 yards, averaging 14 yards per carry. Wilson also threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

Seattle is more of a deep-ball-threat team anyways with speedster Tyler Lockett and budding superstar DK Metcalf at receiver. It’ll be interesting moving forward to see if having Carson out affects opposing defenses’ strategy for defending Seattle’s relentless aerial attack.

Carson hasn’t been officially ruled out for Sunday but as of right now a return is unlikely.