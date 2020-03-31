Last week, XFL players were allowed to sign deals with NFL teams. The Kansas City Chiefs made a savvy move to upgrade their quarterback room by signing St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Ta’amu was the XFL’s most accurate passer, completing 72 percent of his attempts for 1,050 passing yards and five touchdowns in five starts for St. Louis.

Prior to his time in the XFL, Ta’amu was a star at Ole Miss. In his two seasons with the Rebels, he threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns.

We sat down with Ta’amu to discuss his time in the XFL, the future of Ole Miss football and recent decision to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: What was your initial reaction when you found out the XFL season was lost?

Jordan Ta’amu: It was crazy; we were just going out there like it’s a regular Thursday. We didn’t hear anything yet until later that night. I think we were one of the last leagues to get that notice. They sent out an email to all of us and then we had a team meeting the next morning. That’s when our coaches told us everything and talked to us about getting signed with NFL teams later on and what the future holds for the XFL.

The Spun: What was your favorite aspect of the XFL?

JT: Playing in the XFL was another opportunity for us guys that get overlooked to play again. The fans behind us were wonderful, especially in St. Louis – they rocked the dome a lot. They made it a lot more fun to play again, which is awesome.

A special message from @JTaamu10 to all the BattleHawks faithful out there. THANK YOU! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9zTqEX8hhS — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 20, 2020

The Spun: What are your thoughts on the XFL moving forward? Do you think it’s established itself as a developmental league, or could it eventually compete with the NFL?

JT: I don’t think it’s ever going to compete with the NFL just because the NFL is a juggernaut and there’s a lot of history to it. I think the XFL should be a developmental league or a league where a backup on a team can go to get more reps or game footage during the offseason. I think that would be a cool way to do it and that’s my take on the XFL.

The Spun: Do you think there’s a rule from the XFL that should be brought over to college football or the NFL?

JT: I liked how safe the kickoff rules were, you can definitely do something with that. The extra points rule was fascinating because you’re never out of the game. There were one, two and three-point attempts allowed after a touchdown.

The Spun: Let’s move over to your career with Ole Miss. What was the toughest road environment you faced in the SEC?

JT: Toughest road environment I would say is LSU. Playing at 8 p.m. at Death Valley was definitely one of the loudest stadiums I’ve been in.

The Spun: Do you think Lane Kiffin is the type of coach that can take Ole Miss to the next level?

JT: I think he is. He’s proven himself with other teams, so why not Ole Miss? The people here are excited that Lane Kiffin is the head coach, and I’m definitely excited to see what they do this year.

The Spun: Last week you signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. How do you feel about joining the Super Bowl champions and getting the chance to compete with Patrick Mahomes?

JT: Yeah, it’s a blessing to just be in the same quarterback room as Patrick Mahomes. I’ve been watching him and analyzing everything he’s done and how he plays football. I’m also excited to be in Andy Reid’s offense and have the chance to learn. I’m still a young guy, so I have a lot to learn and overcome. I’m just really excited for this opportunity.

The Spun: You had a brief stint with Houston prior to your time in the XFL. Why will this time in the NFL be different?

JT: I think it’ll be different because I have more confidence and experience this time around. That’s what NFL coaches told me. Last year, I was the youngest one in the draft. Coaches were saying I needed more experience and games under my belt, and I think that’s what the XFL did. It gave me better competition and allowed me to get more film. I feel more confident going into the NFL than I did last year.

The Spun: For fans that aren’t familiar with your skillset, what are the Chiefs getting in Jordan Ta’amu?

JT: They’re getting a dual-threat quarterback. A guy who loves running north and south, can throw, is very accurate and never gives up on his team. I’m strong-minded and play with confidence all the time. That’s the type of player I am.

Kansas City is already set at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes, but the roster could use a younger backup option. Ta’amu will have the chance to win the second spot on the depth chart this offseason.

At 22 years old, Ta’amu is just scratching the surface of what he could become at quarterback. It’ll be fun to watch him develop under Andy Reid and the Chiefs in 2020.

