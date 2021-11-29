It’s been a rough year for Fantasy Football players, especially at the running back position.

Running backs always go first in Fantasy Football drafts. This year, Christian McCaffrey was typically the No. 1 pick. He was followed by Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and then Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Notice a trend? All four have had awful injury luck this season. McCaffrey just landed back on the injured reserve. Cook might soon join him after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday. Kamara, meanwhile, has been out for three weeks with a knee injury. And Henry’s been on the IR for some time now and probably won’t return at all this season.

This is one of the worst injury years the NFL has seen in some time. Why do so many star players keep getting hurt?

“The top 4 players in preseason average draft position in fantasy: 1. McCaffrey: On IR, done for the year 2. Dalvin Cook: Could be headed to IR (shoulder) 3. Alvin Kamara: Missed 3 straight games due to a knee injury 4. Derrick Henry: On IR,” said NFL insider Field Yates.

4. Derrick Henry: On IR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2021

Props to you if you went with someone like Jonathan Taylor instead of the usual picks like Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara.

Taylor is without a doubt the best running back in the NFL this season. Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon have also had strong years at the running back position.

Still, it’s been a crushing year for Fantasy Football owners.