Jacoby Brissett Had Scary Moment At Practice: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett will open the season as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension. The last thing they need is an injury forcing them deeper down the depth chart.

That reportedly came dangerously close to happening during Thursday's practice.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Brissett held his hand after appearing to hit it on a defensive player's helmet. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he "was seeing red out there" after the incident.

The Athletic's David Lombardi noted that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan likes using the new Guardian caps to help avoid this potential problem. The extra padding would make this type of contact feel like hitting "pillows."

Speaking of the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo is still available as the team turns to Trey Lance.

Some Browns fans see this play as a bad sign for their 2022 outlook, while others considered how close Joshua Dobbs came to the starting job.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Brissett and "most" starters will play in Saturday's final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Stefanski can only cross his fingers and hope his starting quarterback leaves the exhibition contest unscathed.