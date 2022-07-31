Jadeveon Clowney Has Message For Ex-Teammate Baker Mayfield

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made their Week 1 matchup appointment viewing when sending Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, their opening opponent.

After re-signing for another season in Cleveland, Jadeveon Clowney will look to pressure his former teammate, assuming Carolina names Mayfield the starter over Sam Darnold. However, Clowney isn't thinking ahead to that encounter.

During an interview with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports (h/t 247Sports), Clowney took the high road when asked what he'll have in store for Mayfield.

"Right now, I don't know," Clowney said. "We're just preparing for ourself. When that day comes, we'll talk about the plans when we get there. But, hey, good luck to Baker."

Although the quarterback's Cleveland tenure ended unceremoniously, Clowney wished Mayfield well with his new team.

"We're just trying to get out there like we do every team," Clowney said. "That's how it goes. That's still my boy. ... I still wish him the best of luck over there, I wish that he succeeds and for the rest of his career much success."

Clowney said he returned to the Browns mainly because they acquired Deshaun Watson. He admitted that he "probably would have" followed his former Houston Texans teammate to the Atlanta Falcons if he went there instead.

Instead, he's back with the Browns, who will soon prepare to face their former franchise cornerstone.

The former No. 1 overall pick recorded nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and 32 pressures in 14 games last season. He'll have an opportunity to notch his first career double-digit sack campaign when playing alongside Myles Garrett in 2022.

Clowney responded diplomatically this time, but his mentality may change closer to Week 1's meeting at Carolina.