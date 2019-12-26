Seahawks Star Jadeveon Clowney Gives Huge Update On His Status For Sunday’s Game

The Spun

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks‘ biggest addition this year, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, has been dealing with a core muscle injury. He’s missed three of the team’s last five games, registering five tackles and a forced fumble in that time.

The injury occurred during Seattle’s Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He shined the talent that made him a No. 1 pick in that one, with five tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

After that game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Clowney was “unbelievable” in the Seahawks’ 27-24 win. In a game so close, a performance like that obviously has a huge impact.

Clowney missed Weeks 15 and 16, but he’s not going to do so for the big finale with the 49ers. Playoff seeding rides on this one, and Seattle would love to sweep San Francisco, which has looked dominant otherwise.

Pete Carroll recently confirmed that Jadeveon Clowney had returned to practice, which is also a good sign.

On the season, the former Houston Texans No. 1 pick has 30 total tackles, three sacks, an interception, and four forced fumbles. He also has a defensive touchdown on the season.

The 11-4 Seahawks host the 12-3 Niners on Sunday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The 49ers can capture the No. 1 seed with a win, while Seattle can take the three-seed, and important home field in the Wild Card round, with a win. The loser will likely fall to the five seed, and travel to face the NFC East winner in the first round.

