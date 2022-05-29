Jadeveon Clowney Reveals 1 Main Reason For Choosing Browns

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney has revealed his one main reason for choosing the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Winning.

The former top NFL Draft pick said that he just wants to win a Super Bowl. He believes the Cleveland Browns give him the best chance to do that.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” Clowney told the Browns’ website. “I think we’ve got a shot at it. We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot. I wouldn’t want to do it on another team than the one I played with last year. . . . I know what we can do together, just hoping we can take the next step forward and get where we can get.”

The Browns made the biggest move of the offseason, trading for ex-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Baker Mayfield remains on the Browns roster, though he's expected to be traded or released at some point.

Clowney is feeling good ahead of the season.

“I felt great. I missed these guys I told the guys I enjoy this part. It’s exciting for me to be out here, kick it with the guys, spend some time with them,” Clowney said.