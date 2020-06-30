Jadeveon Clowney Shares Update On Free Agency Decision

On Sunday, the New England Patriots signed free agent quarterback Cam Newton, taking the biggest free agent name off the board.

Arguably the biggest name left, after Cam’s departure, on the free agent market is star pass rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. Over the past few weeks, Clowney has been connected to several teams.

The Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans all expressed interest in the elite defensive end. Cleveland reportedly has the largest offer on the table, but Clowney and his representatives haven’t accepted.

Reports have indicated he doesn’t want to sign with the Browns. However, his most recent comments suggest otherwise.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Josina Anderson said she spoke with Clowney. He said he plans to sign with a team “before the season starts, if everything still goes on time with the season.”

As for which team he plans to sign with, Clowney added, “No, I have not narrowed down a final tea.”

Cleveland reportedly offered Clowney a deal worth around $18 million per season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks reportedly offered the former No. 1 overall pick a one-year, $15 million deal.

Despite being one of the most dominant pass rushers in the game, Clowney hasn’t received the offer he’s looking for. At least not yet.

The Houston Texans traded Clowney to the Seahawks during the 2019 season.

Where will he land next?