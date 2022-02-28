The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Lineman

A closeup of a Jaguars football helmet.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are re-signing offensive lineman Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed. Per Pelissero, the Jaguars value the 30-year-old’s leadership and ability to line up at multiple spots.

Shatley has spent the last eight seasons in Jacksonville since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 6’3″, 310-pound center has made 18 of 33 career starts in the last two seasons, including a career-high 10 in 2020.

As noted by Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, Shatley has experienced remarkable longevity for a frequent reserve.

Doug Pederson will mark Jacksonville’s fifth head coach employed during Shatley’s tenure. The Clemson graduate was there when the Jaguars won the AFC South and nearly made the Super Bowl in 2017.

However, the organization hasn’t made any lasting strives during those eight years. Jacksonville won three games in Shatley’s 2014 rookie campaign and three last year under first-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He’s not a flashy signing, but the Jaguars clearly like having Shatley around.

