Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth room.

Jacksonville is reportedly adding a veteran free agent quarterback ahead of the 2022 regular season.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing Kyle Sloter.

Sloter, a 28-year-old free agent quarterback, is signing with the AFC South franchise.

Sloter has been in the league since 2017.

The Jaguars quarterback has played for the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions and Bears.