Jaguars Make Move At Kicker: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from kicking the kicker to momentarily not having one at all.

Jacksonville released Ryan Santoso, the only kicker on the active roster, Tuesday morning before the roster cutdown deadline.

The team waived last year's starter, Matthew Wright, in May and cut rookie Andrew Mevis on July 31 after hitting an ex-Cowboys coach with an errant miss.

While the Jaguars weren't going to wait long to acquire a replacement, fans contemplated the viability of actually playing without a kicker.

Anybody who has ever played in a fantasy football league that still carries a kicker spot knows this move. Use the roster spot on a player with more upside at a skill position, and then add a kicker right before Week 1.

Of course, that's not a strategy an actual NFL team would deploy. They'll want to enter the season with a kicker they can trust rather than someone who just walked through the door.

It didn't take for the Jaguars to make a corresponding move. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the team claimed James McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.