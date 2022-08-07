Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback.

"Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote.

"The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB Dexter Williams but ultimately signed Colburn. Colburn totaled 660 yards last season for the Philadelphia Stars with 4.5 yards per carry."

The Jaguars are coming off a league-worst season in 2021.

However, it's a new era in Jacksonville, with Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson leading the charge now.