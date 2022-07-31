Jaguars Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived tight end Naz Bohannon after signing offensive lineman Darryl Williams.

Jacksonville announced the corresponding moves to its 90-man roster on Sunday afternoon.

A standout basketball player at Youngstown State, Bohannon averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in four seasons before transferring to Clemson last year. The 6'6", 228-pound forward is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates, and other former basketball stars turned tight ends.

The New England Patriots cut Williams on Tuesday, approximately a month after signing him. He's spent most of his NFL career on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020.

Jacksonville signed Evan Engram to give Trevor Lawrence another target at tight end. Dan Arnold, acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last season, remains with the team. Veteran Chris Manhertz and 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell can compete for third-string duties and blocking assignments.

Luke Fortner, a rookie drafted in the third round, could start at center for Jacksonville. The Jaguars added veteran guard Brandon Scherff to the offensive line this offseason.