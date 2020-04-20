Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Being Released

For NFL teams looking to add a wide receiver, an intriguing veteran option just hit the market a few days before the annual draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing Marqise Lee after six seasons with the club, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Lee was a second round pick for the team out of USC in 2014. He previously signed a four-year, $38 million contract extension before the 2018 season.

However, a severe knee injury cost Lee the entire 2018 campaign, and a shoulder ailment limited him to only six games in 2019. He finished with three catches for 18 yards.

When Lee was last healthy, he started 14 games in 2017, making 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns. Lee added seven receptions for 69 yards in the postseason.

Lee’s best season came in 2016, which was the only time he played in all 16 games. That year, he set career-highs in catches (63) and receiving yards (851) while scoring three touchdowns.

A surprise: The #Jaguars are releasing WR Marqise Lee, source said. One of their most productive receivers is now a free agent – fully healthy and completely cleared medically — right before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

If Lee is indeed healthy, he could be a quality veteran signing on the cheap for a team. He doesn’t turn 29 until November, so he still may have a couple of years left in the tank.

We’ll probably have to wait until after the draft to see what Lee’s market looks like.