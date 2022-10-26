Jaguars Place Key Player On Injured Reserve

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend more time without Shaquill Griffin.

After missing Week 7's game with a back injury, the cornerback went on the injured reserve Wednesday. He'll miss at least the next four weeks.

Griffin, who made the 2019 Pro Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, has 29 tackles and four passes defended in five starts this season.

He's also endured some struggles in the secondary. Per Pro Football Reference, opponents are 21-for-32 with 252 yards and two touchdowns when targeting the 27-year-old in coverage.

When he last played, Griffin committed two pass-interference penalties and allowed a touchdown to Alec Pierce in a 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, per Brent Martineau of Action Sports Jax, Griffin said he "put this loss on me."

Jacksonville still missed him last weekend, Tre Herndon, limited to special-teams work most of the season, received additional reps last Sunday. Darius Slayton beat him to score a 32-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter.

The Jaguars will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak without Griffin when facing the Denver Broncos in London this Sunday.