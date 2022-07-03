Jaguars QBs Coach Names 1 Notable Change For Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

As one of the most touted quarterback prospects in years, Trevor Lawrence entered his rookie season with sky-high expectations.

Last year's No. 1 pick struggled mightily, accruing just 6.0 yards per pass attempt with 12 passing touchdowns to 17 interceptions for the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Clemson superstar will now look to reset under new leadership.

Per Jaguar Report's John Shipley, Jacksonville quarterback coach Mike McCoy praised Lawrence's progression during offseason practices.

"The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made the line of scrimmage," McCoy said. "He’s making quicker decisions now."

McCoy called the quarterback position "as tough as there is in any business in professional sports" because of all the information a signal-caller must absorb. That's why the former Chargers head coach believes it's natural for a young passer to stumble out of college.

However, McCoy said Lawrence is learning the "leadership part" along with getting the hang of another new offense.

"I think he's done an outstanding job of number one, learning the system and buying into the way that we want to run and we want our quarterback to play in the system," McCoy said.

Following a tumultuous NFL debut alongside Urban Meyer, Lawrence will try to rebound under head coach Doug Pederson. The franchise's hopes hinge on him taking a leap forward and eventually realizing his star potential.

Although underwhelming upon his arrival, Lawrence may remind everyone just how good he can be this season.