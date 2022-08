LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jaguars made a move at quarterback on Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville, who will obviously start Trevor Lawrence under center this season, is parting ways with another quarterback on its roster.

Jake Luton has been released by the Jaguars on Monday afternoon.

Luton, 26, was drafted by the Jaguars out of Oregon State in 2020.

He's thrown for 624 yards and two touchdowns over the course of his career.