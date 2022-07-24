Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday
The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday.
Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry.
Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville.
However, the Jaguars have released Perry to make room for free agent signing Kyle Sloter.
Perry was reportedly cut with a non-football injury designation.
Sloter, meanwhile, stood out in the USFL this past year. He'll attempt to win a roster spot in Jacksonville.
Of course, QB1 in Jacksonville is Trevor Lawrence.