Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday.

Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry.

Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville.

However, the Jaguars have released Perry to make room for free agent signing Kyle Sloter.

Perry was reportedly cut with a non-football injury designation.

Sloter, meanwhile, stood out in the USFL this past year. He'll attempt to win a roster spot in Jacksonville.

Of course, QB1 in Jacksonville is Trevor Lawrence.