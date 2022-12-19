Jakobi Meyers Reveals What He Thought On Final Play

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Amik Robertson #21 of the Las Vegas Raiders breaks up a pass intended for Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has to be the sickest man in America on Sunday night.

Meyers was the Patriots player who made the errant lateral throw, leading to the game-winning score for the Raiders on Sunday evening.

What were the Patriots thinking with this one?

Meyers owned up to his mistake on Sunday evening, while speaking to reporters.

The Patriots wide receiver said that he was trying to be a hero.

“I thought I saw Mac Jones open.”

Welp, that could have gone better.

New England dropped to 7-7 on the year with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-8.