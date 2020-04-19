Jalen Hurts Has A Strong Message For NFL Teams

Jalen Hurts is just days away from finding out where he’ll begin his NFL career. Expert opinions are split on the Oklahoma quarterback.

Some think Hurts’ dual-threat ability, winning pedigree and intangibles make him a worthy investment for a team. Others feel Hurts’ passing skill set is too unrefined for him to have any long-term success in the league.

Time will tell which side will be right about Hurts’ NFL career. One thing is certain right now though: the Heisman Trophy finalist isn’t listening to the doubters.

Hurts has repeatedly expressed confidence in his abilities in interviews throughout the draft process. His message about what he brings to the table is clear.

“A dog, a warrior, a stoic and finessed player, a leader. A rare breed,” reads the NFL Network tweet quoting Hurts.

Team executives and coaches should enjoy hearing this type of self-confidence, and it gives a glimpse into Hurts’ leadership skills which many have touted.

Ultimately, Hurts may fail as a professional quarterback. He’s certainly an easy kid to root for to succeed though.