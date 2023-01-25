Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Health Status

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few NFL players are fully healthy in late January, but Jalen Hurts' status is a particular point of interest.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback missed two games late in the season after injuring his shoulder. Following a lackluster Week 18 return, he played far better in Saturday's 38-7 victory over the New York Giants.

However, per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Hurts acknowledged Wednesday that he's still not 100 percent.

"I've felt better, but it doesn't really matter," Hurts said. "Gotta get it done."

Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the NFC Divisional Round blowout, adding 34 rushing yards and a score. The Eagles didn't need a Herculean effort from the MVP candidate, as they kept the game out of hand with a dominant ground game.

He'll face a tougher challenger this Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers ended the regular season first in yards and points allowed. They limited the Dallas Cowboys to 282 total yards with two interceptions in last weekend's 19-12 victory.

Although his shoulder isn't completely healed, the Eagles didn't list Hurts on Wednesday's injury report. He'll look to lead Philadelphia to an NFC title Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.