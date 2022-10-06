Jalen Hurts Names The 1 Quarterback He Loves To Watch

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts gave props to a star quarterback who could block his path toward an NFC title.

During his ManningCast appearance Monday, Hurts said he likes watching game film of Tom Brady. In Wednesday's press conference, a reporter asked the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback what he's learned from studying the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"He's so great at what he does because he's so consistent and he's been able to maintain that for a long time," Hurts said, via CBS News Philadelphia. "And I've mentioned that consistency could breed eliteness ... That's him. I've got a lot of respect for him, what he's been able to do and how he sees the game."

Hurts, who said he's "obsessed" with watching football, also mentioned Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers when speaking to Eli and Peyton Manning.

Playing the best football of his career, Hurts has propelled the Eagles to a 4-0 start. While he continues to wreak havoc on the ground, scoring four rushing touchdowns, he's also made significant strides as a passer. The third-year pro has posted a 99.6 quarterback rating and averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt.

Hurts won't face Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the regular season, but that could change in the playoffs. Philadelphia is the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, and the Bucs can take control of the NFC South by beating the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.